Baltimore, MD— More than 10,000 nursing home residents in 224 nursing homes across the state have received the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot and are protected against severe illness and hospitalization from the still deadly virus, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today. MDH continues to work closely with nursing facilities statewide to encourage them to protect one of Maryland’s most vulnerable populations.

“Nursing home residents are among the Marylanders at the highest risk for severe outcomes due to COVID-19,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “It is important for nursing home residents and those who care for them to stay up-to-date on COVID shots with a bivalent booster.”

As of Nov. 16, 55% of the more than 21,000 eligible nursing home residents in Maryland had received their bivalent booster, which became available statewide on Sept. 2. More than 900,000 Marylanders are now vaccinated with COVID bivalent booster and are COVIDReady.

The following nursing homes in Maryland are an example of facilities that are protecting the State’s most vulnerable residents by ensuring that more than 90% of their residents have received a bivalent booster shot*:

Autumn Ridge at North Oaks (100%)

St. Joseph’s Nursing Home (100%)

The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant (100%)

Maplewood Park Place (100%)

Ginger Cove (97%)

Buckingham’s Choice (96%)

Glenmeadow (95%)

Althea Woodland Nursing Home (95%)

Residences at Vantage Point (94%)

Broadmead (93%)

Wicomico Nursing Home (93%)

The Village at Augsburg (93%)

Collington Episcopal Life Care (93%)

Glen Meadows Retirement Community (92%)

BayWoods of Annapolis (92%)

*Please note that this data is self-reported by facilities every week.

Marylanders can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX. For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. Any nursing facility can request assistance by contacting mdh.congregate@maryland.gov.