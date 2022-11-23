BETHLEHEM, Pa. –– Navy’s Johan Harm (Jr., Placerville, Calif.) and Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.) were selected as this week’s Patriot League Swimmers of the Week. The league office made the announcement Tuesday.

Harm broke his own school and league record in the 100 fly when he posted a time of 46.19 in the championship final of the event at the Purdue Invitational. The effort broke his previous clocking of 46.27. Additionally, his 46.19 placed him second in the race by two-hundredths of a second and was well under the NCAA B cut time of 47.23.

Walsh received the accolade after she attained an NCAA B cut time in the 200 individual medley at the Ohio State Invitational. Her time of 1:59.41 was under the national standard of 1:59.56 and placed her 12th in the event at the meet.

The Navy teams will next be in competition Dec. 2 at Army.