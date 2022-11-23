A big SHOUT OUT and congratulations to Lt. John “Ashley” Burroughs and Master Cpl. Mark Bourgeois for recently being honored at the second annual Charles County Chamber of Commerce First Responders Night. Lt. Burroughs and Cpl. Bourgeois was recognized for superior service in their fields.

Lt. John “Ashley” Burroughs, Commander of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Homeland Security and Intelligence Unit (HSI), was recognized for his work in the creation of the Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU.

With the proliferation of crimes committed by people illegally using guns in the DMV area, Lt. Burroughs developed the FIU from the very beginning to completion. This included creating policies and procedures for the new unit, locating workspace, obtaining software and hardware, assigning detectives, and enhancing partnerships with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and other law enforcement agencies. The Unit has been highly successful in linking gun-related crimes.

On top of establishing a new unit, which required a great deal of time and dedication, Lt. Burroughs also attended and completed a comprehensive series of classes at the Northwestern School of Management and Leadership – an intensive higher education program for law enforcement executives –where he earned a Certificate.

Master Corporal Mark Bourgeois, assigned to the Community Services Section / COPS, Community Relations Unit, was recognized for his work in revamping “Project Lifesaver”– a program designed to help locate vulnerable people who might wander away from their residences such as those diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s or Autism.

Project Lifesaver has been used for decades with a 100 percent success rate; however, the equipment was older and outdated. M/Cpl. Bourgeois researched various ways to upgrade the program and received donations from the Waldorf Jaycees and the La Plata Lions Club to purchase new equipment. M/Cpl. Bourgeois also created the CCSO’s Volunteer Registry Program, which allows households to register an address with a resident with special considerations such as mental health.

The registry alerts officers responding to the address to know beforehand of special considerations before arriving for a call for service. M/Cpl. Bourgeois is commended for his hard work and dedication to bringing Project Lifesaver up-to-date and for combining it with the Volunteer Registry Program.

To learn more about Project Lifesaver, click on this link: https://www.ccso.us/…/programs-and…/project-lifesaver/.