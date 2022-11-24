Dennis is a 2-year-old, 32-pound, tricolor beagle full of energy and curiosity.
He is a friendly boy that loves people and other dogs.
Dennis enjoys playing and running beagle zoomies with his foster brother.
He would adore having a canine companion and a fenced yard in his forever home.
Follow this link to find the most up-to-date information and pictures of Dennis.
Dennis has finished his vetting and is ready for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting Dennis or another beagle, send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.
You can read about all of the BRSM beagles looking for their forever homes through this link.