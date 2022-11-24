As Thanksgiving approaches, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building provide food for needy families.

A service opportunity disguised as a friendly competition among various departments in the building provided 15,091 food items and monetary gifts for community members in need. Each food item brought in or dollar donated earned one point for the team.

The winning team, Helping Hands in Human Resources, gathered a whopping total of 4,616 points. The staff members that made up the winning team were Nikki Majors, Kevin Howard, Diana Colomo, Shirlene Ogburn, LaCoria Contee, Jeremy Campbell, David Shimizu, Linda Henderson, Rachel Svites, Tracie Mattera, Teresa Cook, Cathy Bryant, Ramona DiBenedetto, Lacy Dement, Tanya Williams, Louise Evans, Angela Rogers, Christi Kober, Barbara Simmons, Jill ReChord-Monegain and Tom Antonelli.

“I look forward to the generous and competitive spirit of my colleagues at the central office to raise the most donations possible from each department to help families in our community with the greatest needs,” Bethany Goodwin, CCPS Youth in Transition coordinator, said.

LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. receives donations from CCPS and will distribute them to needy families during Thanksgiving. The organization hosts an annual Thanksgiving Basket Pick Up for Charles County Families in Need. This year the basket pick-up event was held at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf on Nov. 21.