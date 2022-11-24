BALTIMORE, MD (November 18, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 10,500 and the unemployment rate increased to 4.5% in October.

Sectors that experienced jobs growth include: Financial Activities (1,600); Leisure and Hospitality (800); and Manufacturing (600).

Sectors that experienced declines include: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,300); Professional and Business Services (1,900); Other Services (1,600); Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); Education and Health Services (300); and Information (300).

September jobs estimates were revised downward by 100 jobs, from a gain of 5,300 to a gain of 5,200 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.