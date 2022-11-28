LEONARDTOWN, MD – There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at noon.

This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family, and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound any other time, residents should tune in to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is critical to being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count.

To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared, and Being Informed, visit https://www.prepare.stmarysmd.com.