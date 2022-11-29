The Charles County Oath of Office Ceremony for Charles County’s elected officials is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, Commissioners’ Meeting Room (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

The following elected officials will be sworn in at the ceremony: Lisa E. Yates, Clerk of the Circuit Court; Monise A. Brown, Judge of the Circuit Court; Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Darlene M. Breck, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Peter F. Murphy, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Russell Yates, Judge of the Orphans’ Court; Loraine D. Hennessy, Register of Wills; Troy D. Berry, Sheriff; Gilbert “BJ” Bowling, lll, Commissioner (District 1); Thomasina O. Coates, Commissioner (District 2); Amanda M. Stewart, Commissioner (District 3); Ralph E. Patterson, II, Commissioner (District 4); and Reuben C. Collins, II, Commissioner President.

The Honorable H. James West, Judge of the Circuit Court, will administer the Oath of Office to the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Lisa E. Yates. Yates will administer the Oath of Office to the remaining Charles County elected officials.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will present colors, the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Lyric Springs, and the National Anthem will be performed by Brach Cobb. Other participants in the event include Reverend William A. Coates, Mr. Mohammad Zahid Aslam, Pastor William Buck, and Reverend Katherine Heichler.

The Oath of Office Ceremony will air live on Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) which broadcasts on Comcast 95 (SD), Verizon FIOS 10, Roku or Apple TV streaming devices (Charles County Government), and the web at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.

The airing of this ceremony will be available for later viewing. The ceremony is open to the public with limited seating. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols will be followed.