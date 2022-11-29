La Plata, MD- On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported house and brush fire on Harmony Farm Place. Seventy-five firefighters responded and, upon arrival, discovered a brush fire, threatening a home and vehicle.

The firefighters took about an hour to gain control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the preliminary fire marshal report, the fire was the result of burning brush, which became out of control and destroyed the single-family residence, as well as a vehicle. There were no injuries due to the fire, and friends and family are assisting the displaced occupant.

The estimated damage was $350,000.00.