La Plata, MD- On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported house and brush fire on Harmony Farm Place. Seventy-five firefighters responded and, upon arrival, discovered a brush fire, threatening a home and vehicle.
The firefighters took about an hour to gain control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.
According to the preliminary fire marshal report, the fire was the result of burning brush, which became out of control and destroyed the single-family residence, as well as a vehicle. There were no injuries due to the fire, and friends and family are assisting the displaced occupant.
The estimated damage was $350,000.00.