At approximately 7:20 p.m. on November 27, 2022, Tanker 7 and Truck 7 were dispatched to the 31200 block of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville for the House Fire. Tanker 74, Truck 7, Chief 7A, and Chief 7B responded shortly after dispatch with 12 Volunteers.

First arriving units from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, INC. found a 2-story split-level home with nothing evident. After further investigation, crews found smoke in the house, with a possible fire in the attic. Tanker 74 and Truck 7 arrived on the scene and assisted with opening up, search, and ventilation.

Engine 23 utilized a handline to extinguish the fire in the attic, containing it to the area of origin. The fire was determined to be out with no extension, and Command held units from Stations 2 and 7, returning the rest.

The crews from Hollywood assisted for another 15 minutes on the scene before returning to service. Units from Station 7 returned to quarters at 8:20 p.m..