Lusby, MD- On November 25, 2022, the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to Ropeknot Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, thirty-five firefighters discovered a one-story, rancher-style home with fire showing. The firefighters took about 10 minutes to gain control. Afterward, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the fire was caused by an unspecified electrical event in the kitchen. The home’s occupants were alerted to the fire by the smoke from the kitchen.

Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department Credit: Solomons Volunter Rescue Squad and Fire Department

All occupants were able to escape safely and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The estimated damage is listed as $200,000.00