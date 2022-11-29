With brand names like BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland launching last Wednesday, the state’s market started quickly.

Location services company GeoComply said it tracked 16.5 million transactions in the state from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. That was nearly double the number of transactions made in Virginia simultaneously. And it was more than the combined transactions made in Virginia and Indiana during that period.

“A strong start for the regulated market delivers on the promise of new revenues and consumer protections,” GeoComply senior vice president of compliance Lindsay Slader said. “Marylanders will continue to ditch illegal offshore sportsbooks for the security of legal, regulated operators that provide player safeguards and tax dollars for the state, just as lawmakers intended.”

On Thursday, the Lottery & Gaming Control Commission will hold hearings on the qualifications for five more Maryland sports betting apps.

The commission is expected to hear that two entities connected with WynnBET; two entities connected with Bally’s Interactive, and a fifth entity, Digital Gaming Corporation (associated with the Betway brand), have so far been recommended by Lottery & Gaming staff as qualified.

Assuming the Lottery & Gaming Commission votes to approve that any or all the entities are qualified for licensing, the information will be forwarded to the state Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which decides whether to award the licenses. SWARC’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on Dec. 14.

After SWARC approval, the entities return to Lottery & Gaming for final phase approvals, including a controlled demonstration of operations and procedures.

Analysis via BetMaryland.com