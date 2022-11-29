BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off an active week with three games, the Navy women’s basketball program was recognized on Monday with a pair of Patriot League weekly honors. For their complete efforts throughout the slate of games against Monmouth, Northern Illinois and Idaho, Sydne Watts was named the Patriot League Player of the Week and Maren Louridas was chosen as the Patriot League Rookie of the Week.

Watts was strong throughout the week for the Mids, with double-figure scoring efforts in all three games. A career-best 33-point performance on Sunday versus Idaho helped her earn a spot on the All-Navy Classic Team. Watts shot 52.4% on Sunday and sank four three-pointers with a 7-7 outing at the FT line against the Vandals. Her 33-point output is tied for ninth-best all-time in a single game by a Navy women’s basketball player. For the week, the junior forward averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 three-pointers, while going a perfect 15-15 from the foul line.

Louridas continued her standout freshman campaign with 20-point outings for Navy. Knocking down six three-pointers in the first half of the game on Tuesday versus Monmouth, she finished with a career-high 24 points. On Sunday against Idaho, Louridas had a well-rounded performance with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three-pointers. She averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes of action per game for the week.

As a program, these are the third and fourth weekly awards garnered so far during the 2022-23 season. After freshman Kate Samson was the Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Nov. 14, Louridas earned the honor last Monday. This is the first career weekly accolade for Watts.

Navy will complete its five-game homestand this week with bouts against Maryland Eastern Shore and Rider. The Mids and Hawks are scheduled to play Thursday at 7 p.m. before going head-to-head with the Broncs on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alumni Hall.