Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck).

These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, at (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, November 29

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Buildings 995-1122/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications:

Wednesday, November 30

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Buildings 995-1122

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. N oise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Local Other Notifications:

Thursday, December 1

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Buildings 995-1122

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Foster Road/Foster Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Tisdale/Caskey Barricade/Foster Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Local Other Notifications:

Friday, December 2

Testing at: PRTR River Operations