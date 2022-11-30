Clinton, MD (November 29, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to announce its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained neurologists, Ahmareen Baten, MD, and Tian Wang, MD.

Dr. Baten attended medical school at New York University School of Medicine prior to completing a residency in neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and a fellowship in epilepsy at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She is board certified in neurology and epilepsy. Dr. Tian Wang, for MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, photographed in Clinton, MD, 4 October 2022. Credit: MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Dr. Ahmareen Baten, for MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, photographed in Clinton, MD, 4 October 2022. Credit: MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Dr. Wang attended medical school at Shanghai Medical College Fudan University in China prior to completing a residency in neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and a fellowship in epilepsy at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is board certified in neurology and epilepsy.

As neurologists, Dr. Baten and Dr. Wang care for patients with a variety of neurologic conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, concussion, epilepsy, headaches, neuropathy, seizures, stroke, syncope, transient ischemic attack (TIA) and traumatic brain injuries.

Both Dr. Baten and Dr. Wang said their approach to care focuses on the “whole” person and not just the neurologic condition.

“I treat my patients like I would treat a member of my family,” Dr. Baten said. “I’m here to listen, to answer questions, to educate and to get to know them as a person so that we can come with up a treatment plan that is right for that particular patient with their own set of circumstances.”

“I believe it is important to collaborate with my patients, so they feel they are partners in developing their treatment plan,” Dr. Wang said. “I also believe in integrative approaches to wellbeing and often work with my patients to explore lifestyle solutions, such as diet and stress management.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Baten or Dr. Wang, please call 301-877-4540.