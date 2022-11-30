DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid Monday night (Nov. 28) as three Seahawks scored in double digits. St. Mary’s College (3-2) picked up a 71-66 non-conference road win over Delaware Valley University (3-3).

How It Happened

The Seahawks made the game’s first bucket but Delaware Valley outscored St. Mary’s, 26-15, over the next eight and a half minutes for the Aggies biggest lead of the game, a nine-point advantage at 10:54 as Rasheem Dearry capped the run with a three-pointer off a Seahawk turnover.

St. Mary’s worked to close the gap and reclaimed the lead at 7:10 (29-27) on a two-point basket by senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill), maintaining the advantage until the final two minutes of the half.

The Aggies ended the first half with a quick 5-2 run to head into the break with a 38-37 edge.

The game remained tight early in the second stanza with the two sides trading early leads until Delaware Valley built a six-point margin (49-43) with 12:15 left in the game.

St. Mary’s took back the lead at the five-minute mark on a three-point play by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]).

A pair of free throws by Zoelin Pair put the Aggies back in front by one (63-62) at 3:33 before senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored six of the Seahawks' final nine points to lock up the third win of the season.

Inside the Box Score

There were 12 lead changes and seven tied scores, with Delaware Valley’s nine-point lead at 10:54 of the first half being the game’s biggest lead by either side.

St. Mary’s was dominant on the glass, posting an impressive 51-39 rebounding margin for the game.

The Seahawks earned 18 fast-break points to the Aggies’ two.

Jordan Goodwin vs. Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

First-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) led the Seahawks in scoring with 17 points as Henry made a career-best five free throws.

Grant notched his third double-double of the season as he tallied 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Alexander was the third Seahawk to score in double digits, contributing 14 points.

St. Mary’s received 39 points from its bench as Henry and Grant combined for 31 points.

The Seahawks finished the game shooting 39.7-percent (25-63) from the field while going 21 for 31 at the charity stripe.

Delaware Valley Game Notes

Five Aggies scored in double figures with Dearry leading the way with 13 points while Pair finished a double-double of 14 boards and 12 points.

Delaware Valley made it to the free throw line 23 times but only made 10 as the Aggies had their two-game win streak snapped.

Up Next for the Seahawks