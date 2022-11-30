DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team snapped a two-game skid Monday night (Nov. 28) as three Seahawks scored in double digits. St. Mary’s College (3-2) picked up a 71-66 non-conference road win over Delaware Valley University (3-3).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks made the game’s first bucket but Delaware Valley outscored St. Mary’s, 26-15, over the next eight and a half minutes for the Aggies biggest lead of the game, a nine-point advantage at 10:54 as Rasheem Dearry capped the run with a three-pointer off a Seahawk turnover.
- St. Mary’s worked to close the gap and reclaimed the lead at 7:10 (29-27) on a two-point basket by senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill), maintaining the advantage until the final two minutes of the half.
- The Aggies ended the first half with a quick 5-2 run to head into the break with a 38-37 edge.
- The game remained tight early in the second stanza with the two sides trading early leads until Delaware Valley built a six-point margin (49-43) with 12:15 left in the game.
- St. Mary’s took back the lead at the five-minute mark on a three-point play by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]).
- A pair of free throws by Zoelin Pair put the Aggies back in front by one (63-62) at 3:33 before senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored six of the Seahawks’ final nine points to lock up the third win of the season.
Inside the Box Score
- There were 12 lead changes and seven tied scores, with Delaware Valley’s nine-point lead at 10:54 of the first half being the game’s biggest lead by either side.
- St. Mary’s was dominant on the glass, posting an impressive 51-39 rebounding margin for the game.
- The Seahawks earned 18 fast-break points to the Aggies’ two.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- First-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) led the Seahawks in scoring with 17 points as Henry made a career-best five free throws.
- Grant notched his third double-double of the season as he tallied 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
- Alexander was the third Seahawk to score in double digits, contributing 14 points.
- St. Mary’s received 39 points from its bench as Henry and Grant combined for 31 points.
- The Seahawks finished the game shooting 39.7-percent (25-63) from the field while going 21 for 31 at the charity stripe.
Delaware Valley Game Notes
- Five Aggies scored in double figures with Dearry leading the way with 13 points while Pair finished a double-double of 14 boards and 12 points.
- Delaware Valley made it to the free throw line 23 times but only made 10 as the Aggies had their two-game win streak snapped.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 3 at Penn State Abington (3-2, 0-0 UEC) – Abington, Pa. (Athletic Building) – 3:00 p.m.