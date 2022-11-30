LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners began by recognizing Sheriff Tim Cameron’s upcoming retirement.

The Commissioners then approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s 2023-2032 Comprehensive Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan.

The Commissioners approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Friends Research Institute, on behalf of the Detention and Rehabilitation Center, for participation in a study and the related budget amendment to increase project revenue.

The Commissioners approved the Day Reporting Grant MOA between St. Mary’s County Health Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center and establish two grant-funded positions as part of the agreement.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Recreation & Parks’ request for an extension of the Temporary Access Agreement, allowing the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission access to the Great Mills Property.

The Commissioners gave approval to the Department of Information Technology’s County Letter of Partnership for the Proposed Funding Service Area submissions being prepared by Verizon FIOS for submission to the Office of Statewide Broadband Connect Maryland: FY2023 Network Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Commissioners then heard an update from the Department of Emergency Services on EMS staffing and billing.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Public Work’s & Transportation’s proposal to accept Tallwood Road, Leyland Street, Sawara Court, and Monterey Street into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System; and to adopt an ordinance setting a maximum speed and establishing stop intersections for those roads of Leyland Park of Wildewood.

The Commissioners heard the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s update on the Emergency Services Inclement Weather and the Snow & Ice Control Operational Plan.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Finance’s budgetary amendment to decrease salary and fringe accounts and increase the Commissioner’s Emergency Reserve.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Finance’s Budget Amendments decreasing the FIN23 Capital Reserve by $2,015,000 and increasing projects – Regional Meat Processing/Regional Agricultural Center (RAC), Adult Detention Rehabilitation Center, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, Clements Convenience Center, and Airport Improvements.

The Commissioners presented commendations to Commissioner Morgan and Commissioner O’Connor for their terms of service as County Commissioners.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.