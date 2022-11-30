Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident looked closely at the silly hats, royal crowns, and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed.

After years of reading Lottery winner stories and seeing their photos on mdlottery.com, the law enforcement employee had found his ticket to enter the room where it happens: a $1 million prize-winning Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.

The married father of two, who said he routinely wins with Racetrax Superfecta bets, added scratch-offs to his gaming routine about six months ago. The Waldorf resident favors the $10, $20, and $30 games and usually buys them at Lottery self-serve vending machines. He described the day he bought his $1 million-winning instant ticket as “weird.”

After work, he stopped at Tucker’s Liquors and Restaurant in Upper Marlboro to play Racetrax and scratch-offs. He wound up with $300 in prizes. Then, he spotted the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game. “I liked the way it looked,” he said. And, although he usually buys a few scratch-offs at a time, he bought just one of the $20 instant tickets.

The 44-year-old scratched off the game slowly while listening to see if his Racetrax horses would deliver a win.

“I go slow, seeing $1,000, and then I looked up because the announcer said one of my Racetrax numbers. I looked down again and saw $1 million. I was in shock. I walked back and forth for a minute. I did some pacing.”

Not wanting to attract more attention, he quietly asked one of the employees to scan the scratch-off to confirm the $1 million prize. The employee did and replied, “You have to go to Baltimore!”

The winner put the scratch-off in an envelope, trying not to fold it, and tucked the envelope into the front pouch of his sweatshirt. He then held it in place with his hand while driving to his mom’s house. He showed her the instant ticket and told her he was buying her a new house after sharing news of his win by phone with his wife. Eventually, he returned home and locked the lucky ticket in a safe before visiting Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize.

In addition to helping his mom find improved living quarters, the winner said he plans to put the prize into investments and savings.

His lucky Lottery retailer, Tucker’s Liquors and Restaurant, also benefits from the win. For selling a $1 million top-prize winning scratch-off, the Prince George’s County business located at 9205 Marlboro Pike will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game went on sale July 18 and has five unclaimed $1 million top prizes along with five $50,000 prizes, 97 $10,000 prizes, and others ranging from $20 to $5,000.