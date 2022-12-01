LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces increased security measures for after-school events.

In a continuing effort to improve security and provide a safer experience for students, parents, staff, and community members, St. Mary’s County Public Schools is implementing increased security measures for after-school events.

Beginning with the high school basketball season, spectators will not be allowed to enter game venues carrying any bags. Spectators can only carry a small clutch or wallet into events. Other small permissible items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, and cash may be carried in a pocket or by hand. Prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, electronic cigarettes, outside food and drinks, laser pointers, non-service animals, and other items deemed inappropriate by the school administration.

The increased measures have been implemented based on a review of current procedures regarding the clear bag and scanning procedures introduced during the 2022 football season. The procedures assist school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers in identifying prohibited items and reducing the likelihood of contraband on a school campus.

For more information, please get in touch with the Department of Safety and Security at 301-475-5511, ext. 32238.