NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lipscomb (5-2) scored 24 points after 19 Navy (5-2) turnovers to allow the Bisons to defeat the Mids, 82-77, Wednesday afternoon at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m disappointed offensively,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis . “We didn’t take care of the ball. We turned the ball over and that was the game. We seemed to be rushed offensively and we turned the ball over which led to them scoring baskets. We haven’t done that all year.”

The first half was tied at 22-22 when Lipscomb went on an 11-2 run to take a 33-24 lead with four minutes remaining in the half. Navy was able to close to within four points at the break, 41-37.

Turnovers hurt the Mids in the first half. Navy entered today averaging 11.8 turnovers a game, but committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Lipscomb scored 16 points after those turnovers. In contrast, the Mids scored three points after the four turnovers it forced.

The Bisons also held a 24-14 edge in the first half in points scored in the paint and an 18-8 lead in bench points. Their two post players, starter 6-10 Ahsan Asadullah and reserve 6-7 Jacob Ognacevic, combined for 22 points on 9-13 field goal attempts and a 4-4 effort from the foul line.

Tyler Nelson (Sr., Monroe, N.C.) made four three-point field goal attempts in the first half in scoring 12 points for Navy. Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.) accounted for 10 points and three assists.

Credit: Navy Athletics

The Lipscomb lead hovered between two (41-39) and nine (51-42) points in the second half’s early stages. The Mids were able to tie the game at 59-59 when a Nelson floater from the lane fell through the nets with just over eight minutes showing on the clock. The game was again tied at 63-63 and the Mids had a possession to take the lead, but a Navy turnover led to a quick Lipscomb basket with 4:02 left. That started a 9-0 run for the Bisons, giving them a 72-63 advantage with 2:06 remaining on the clock.

The Mids were able to whittle the margin down to a one-possession game at 76-73 with 16.4 seconds left, 78-76 with 9.8 seconds remaining and 80-78 with just 3.0 seconds showing on the clock. Lipscomb made a pair of free throws following each Navy effort to stave off the rally.

“I like the way we fought,” said DeChellis. “We extended the game at the end to make it interesting. We haven’t been in that position before, so that’s some growth on our part. But we have to take care of the ball and make free throws down the stretch.”

While Navy committed 19 turnovers, Lipscomb turned the ball over just eight times which led to 11 Navy points.

“We had 19 turnovers and they had eight,” said DeChellis. “That’s a lot of shots we didn’t get on the rim. And our turnovers led to baskets.”

Nelson ended the game with a career-high six three-point field goals made and a career-high tying 20 points. Deaver finished the contest with 16 points and Mac MacDonald (So., Richmond, Va.) scored a career-best 14 points.

Navy will next play Saturday at VMI.