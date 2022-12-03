Friends, family, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Cameron Reflects on Changes to Agency Over 16 Years and More Sheriff Cameron, County Commissioners and Staff Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron commended by the County Commissioners on Tuesday Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Sheriff-Elect Hall Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron takes home a framed photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Warden Mary Ann Thompson awards Sheriff Cameron with a key to the jail Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff’s Office Commanders Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Marta Neme hugs Angela Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Maria Neme and Marta Neme say farewell to Sheriff Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Andrew Holton is the only remaining Sheriff’s Office employee hired under Sheriff Somerville Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster thanks Sheriff Cameron for his leadership Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Retired Deputy and Background Investigator Jack Payne hugs Sheriff Cameron Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Group prayer with Pastor Larry Crabtree Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron makes the Final Walk through headquarters Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Cameron and Laxton hug Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Tim Cameron receives the Final Salute from Retired Deputy Greg Laxton and Sheriff-Elect Steve Hall Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. on July 3, 1980. Cameron was elected as St. Mary’s County Sheriff in 2006 and served for four consecutive terms, unprecedented in county history.

We all wish Sheriff Cameron the best as he enters the next chapter in his life as the head of the Wyoming State Highway Patrol in January.