Friends, family, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County.
Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. on July 3, 1980. Cameron was elected as St. Mary’s County Sheriff in 2006 and served for four consecutive terms, unprecedented in county history.
We all wish Sheriff Cameron the best as he enters the next chapter in his life as the head of the Wyoming State Highway Patrol in January.