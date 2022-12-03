On December 1, during the lunch hour, a student at Milton Somers Middle School made statements in the presence of several other students about bringing a gun to school and causing harm to others.

One of the students that overheard the comments reported it to a school administrator. The School Resource Officer was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO and administrator notified the juvenile’s parents and followed up with a home safety check.

By Maryland law, due to the student’s age, no criminal charges can be filed in Maryland for crimes such as this. The student faces disciplinary action through the CCPS. Anyone with details about this case is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 494.