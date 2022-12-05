Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Edio Antonio Grijalva-VA-Ramirez, on November 30, 2022, on a warrant for Sex Abuse of a Minor obtained by the county police on October 27, 2022.

According to the warrant, on October 27, 2022, detectives learned that on or about August 21, 2022, through August 22, 2022, a minor disclosed that Grijalva-VA-Ramirez had allegedly forced sexual acts on them at a residence in Oxon Hill, MD.

On November 30, 2022, deputies assigned to the warrant spoke with a relative of Grijalva-VA-Ramirez by text message. During the text message conversation, the relative advised Grijalva-VA-Ramirez is willing to meet at Sheriff’s Headquarters and turn himself in. Grijalva-VA-Ramirez was identified, served with the warrant, and placed into custody. Grijalva-VA-Ramirez was safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Grijalva-VA-Ramirez is also charged with Sex Abuse Minor: House/Family, Third Degree-Sex Offense, Assault Second-Degree, and Fourth Degree-Sex Offense Contact.