RICHMOND, Va. – Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) had himself a day as Schwenk captured three events, notched three school records, and posted an NCAA B-Cut on the first day of the Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College Saturday (Dec. 3).
St. Mary’s College is currently in fifth place in the eight-team field with 529.5 points while Washington College is first in the team standings with 966 points.
How It Happened
- Schwenk’s first school record came in the 50 freestyle as he captured the event in 20.40, breaking his own mark of 20.76 set on February 11, 2022, at the Atlantic East Conference Championships. His winning time is also an NCAA provisional qualifying time.
- Schwenk next claimed top honors in the 100 butterfly with a school record of 49.42, surpassing his previous mark of 50.20 set on February 12, 2022, at the Atlantic East Championships.
- The third school record happened in the 100 backstroke as Schwenk won the event in 49.70, upending his previous record of 49.96 set on December 4, 2021, at the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jacket Invitational. His winning time was an Invitational record, edging the previous mark of 49.71 set by Barthlomiej Swiderski in 2019.
- First-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) finished second in the 500 freestyle with a personal record of 4:48.26.
- The foursome of Schwenk, senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), Shively, and senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) posted a fourth-place finish in the 400-medley relay in 3:35.33.
- Junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), Kennedy, Schwenk, and first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) came together for a fifth-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:28.70.
- Shively picked up a fifth-place finish in the 400 individual medley in 4:19.16 followed by senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) in sixth in 4:30.43.
- Schwenk, Cifuentes Robinson, Shively, and first-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) clocked a 1:39.77 in the 200 medley relay for seventh place.
- Kennedy led the Seahawks in the 200 freestyle with a ninth-place finish in 1:50.73.
- Cifuentes Robinson earned a ninth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.42 while Jackson came in 13th in 1:02.48.
- Ludwig added an 11th-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:02.54.
- Jackson also recorded a 14th-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 55.58 and a 15th-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.81.
- Cifuentes Robinson contributed a 15th-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 22.99.
- Shenot went 55.66 in the 100 butterfly to finish 15th.