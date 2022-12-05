RICHMOND, Va. – Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) had himself a day as Schwenk captured three events, notched three school records, and posted an NCAA B-Cut on the first day of the Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College Saturday (Dec. 3).

St. Mary’s College is currently in fifth place in the eight-team field with 529.5 points while Washington College is first in the team standings with 966 points. Luke Schwenk vs. Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened