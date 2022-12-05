ABINGTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team opened United East Conference action Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) on the road. St. Mary’s College (3-3, 0-1 UEC) suffered a 71-62 setback at Penn State Abington (6-2, 2-0 UEC).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks posted their first and only lead (7-5) of the first half at 13:34 on a free throw by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and back-to-back buckets by first-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) and Grant.
- Abington went on to outscore St. Mary’s, 23-12, over the next 10 minutes to boast its biggest lead of the first 20 minutes, a 28-19 advantage with 3:11 to go.
- The Nittany Lions headed into the break with a 33-27 lead after senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored St. Mary’s final two buckets of the half.
- Abington grew its lead to 10 early in the second half before the Seahawks began to chip away at the deficit.
- Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) scored eight straight points, including back-to-back three-pointers, to spark a 25-15 run which knotted the game at 52-52 with 6:28 left in the game.
- A Grant bucket and free throw tied the game once again (58-58) with 1:34 on the clock.
- The Nittany Lions then went 10-for-10 at the free throw line to close out the game on a 13-4 run.
Inside the Box Score
- There were just two lead changes with six tied scores. Abington owned the biggest lead of the game – 11 points – with 19 seconds remaining.
- St. Mary’s controlled the boards for the sixth straight game, posting a 31-16 rebounding margin. It marked the third consecutive game the Seahawks have boasted a double-digit margin in rebounds.
- The Nittany Lions picked up 20 points off 20 Seahawk turnovers while St. Mary’s outscored the hosts, 11-0, in second-chance points.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Grant came off the bench to lead the Seahawks with 15 points and five rebounds.
- Goodwin finished the game with 14 points, while Alexander contributed nine, three boards, and two assists.
- St. Mary’s shot 54.2 percent (26-48) from the field, including 63.6 percent (14-22) in the second half.
Penn State Abington Game Notes
- Alex Podolski put up 16 points, while Brian Randolph added 14 points and five caroms in the Nittany Lions’ fifth straight win.
- Abington finished the game shooting 48.9 percent (23-47) from the floor and 94.7 percent (18-19) from the charity stripe.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 10 vs. Shenandoah (2-6) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (Michael P. O’Brien ARC Arena) – 4:00 p.m.