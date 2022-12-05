ABINGTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team opened United East Conference action Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) on the road. St. Mary’s College (3-3, 0-1 UEC) suffered a 71-62 setback at Penn State Abington (6-2, 2-0 UEC).

How It Happened

The Seahawks posted their first and only lead (7-5) of the first half at 13:34 on a free throw by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and back-to-back buckets by first-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) and Grant.

Abington went on to outscore St. Mary's, 23-12, over the next 10 minutes to boast its biggest lead of the first 20 minutes, a 28-19 advantage with 3:11 to go.

The Nittany Lions headed into the break with a 33-27 lead after senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored St. Mary’s final two buckets of the half.

Abington grew its lead to 10 early in the second half before the Seahawks began to chip away at the deficit.

Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) scored eight straight points, including back-to-back three-pointers, to spark a 25-15 run which knotted the game at 52-52 with 6:28 left in the game.

A Grant bucket and free throw tied the game once again (58-58) with 1:34 on the clock.

The Nittany Lions then went 10-for-10 at the free throw line to close out the game on a 13-4 run.

JD Salo vs Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

There were just two lead changes with six tied scores. Abington owned the biggest lead of the game – 11 points – with 19 seconds remaining.

St. Mary’s controlled the boards for the sixth straight game, posting a 31-16 rebounding margin. It marked the third consecutive game the Seahawks have boasted a double-digit margin in rebounds.

The Nittany Lions picked up 20 points off 20 Seahawk turnovers while St. Mary’s outscored the hosts, 11-0, in second-chance points.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Grant came off the bench to lead the Seahawks with 15 points and five rebounds.

Goodwin finished the game with 14 points, while Alexander contributed nine, three boards, and two assists.

St. Mary’s shot 54.2 percent (26-48) from the field, including 63.6 percent (14-22) in the second half.

Penn State Abington Game Notes

Alex Podolski put up 16 points, while Brian Randolph added 14 points and five caroms in the Nittany Lions’ fifth straight win.

Abington finished the game shooting 48.9 percent (23-47) from the floor and 94.7 percent (18-19) from the charity stripe.

