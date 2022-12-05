NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team had their season debut at the Christopher Newport University Holiday Open.

How It Happened:

Ethan Carpenter had a stellar performance, placing 1st in the Men’s Weight Throw at 15.33 meters. This throw broke both his record and the school record. He finished in the top ten for Men’s Shot Put at 13.62 meters.

Other school records were broken within the men’s team, as Amaun Hill broke the long jump record at 5.70 meters. He further earned 8th place in the High Jump at 1.67 meters. Zachary Kralec set the school record in Men’s Pole Vault with a second-place finish at 3.67 meters. Michael Wade broke the Men’s 5,000-meter school record at 16:19.20, which earned him a second-place spot.

The Seahawks had two top-ten finishes in the Men’s One Mile – Quentin Pastore finished 5th, and Nate Norris was close behind at 7th. Further top-ten finishes were the two 4×400 relay teams that finished both 5th and 6th.

A personal record was broken by Marion Lajara in both the Men’s Weight Throw and Shot Put.

Regarding the opening meet, Head Coach Reava Potter noted, “We are in a better place than we were at last year, so I’m excited to see where we go.”

Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on January 14th when they attend the River Hawk Invite at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.