(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today approved the qualifications of Bally’s Interactive Maryland and WSI US, LLC (WynnBet) for mobile sports wagering licenses. The next step for the two businesses is expected to come on December 14, when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is scheduled to meet and may consider awarding licenses at that time.

Under Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an entity has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character, and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest.

The MLGCC also found Bally’s Interactive and WSI US, LLC qualified as online sports wagering operators. Each of the two companies plans to provide its mobile wagering platform.

As the two businesses await SWARC’s license awards, they are working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements. After being awarded a license by SWARC, each business must conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Once a business has completed these steps, Maryland Lottery and Gaming is authorized to issue a license allowing the business to begin operations. A timeline for the launch of the Bally’s and WynnBet platforms has not been determined.