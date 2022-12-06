Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68. Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes five new Corrections Officers: Andrea Barrow, Tyler Carberry-Nelson, Colton Creek, Branden Mills, and Alex Sams. Sheriff Hall and CO Barrow Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall and CO Carberry-Nelson Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall and CO Creek Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall and CO Mills Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall and CO Sams Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Andrew Hunt presents the Steve Allen Award to CO Mills Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joshua Krum, Lt. Doug Mills, CO Branden Mills, Cpl. Shaun Carberry, CO Tyler Carberry-Nelson, CO Andrea Barrow and Cpl. Dannette Barrow Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Three of them join their parents in working for the Sheriff’s Office, continuing the proud tradition of service.