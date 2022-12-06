In September 2022, the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets of MD Motorcycle club held a fundraiser at the TapHouse1637 in California, MD, to benefit our local veterans. On November 26th, 2022, at the Hole in the Wall Tavern in Hollywood, MD., this fine organization presented us with a check for $1000.00!

We are very grateful for this generous donation and to the VNLV of MD MC for their support throughout the years.

The VNVLVClub has supported our Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk by leading the race. It is a spectacular sight when they all take off together! We greatly appreciate their continued support of our organization and the local veteran community.

Everyone deserves the opportunity to age in place with dignity in their own home and community, especially our veterans!