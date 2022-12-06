Bea and Sasha are two older girls that have been waiting for 59 days for a family to pick them. They may be an odd match, but they truly love each other and must be adopted together. Both are friendly with people, housebroken, and lived with kids.

They’re just a pair of sweet senior dogs who are looking forward to joining a new family, where they can continue being loved.

Bea – is a black and white female Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is approximately 7 years, 1 month old. She weighs about 9.6 lbs.. She has been spayed.

Sasha is a black and tan female German Shepherd Dog mix. She is approximately 8 years old. She weighs about 54.1 lbs.. She has been spayed.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)