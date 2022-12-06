RICHMOND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team opened action at the two-day 2022 Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College on Saturday (Dec. 3). Anna Kidd vs. Randolph-Macon (10.28.22) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College is currently sixth in the eight-team field with 372 points, two points ahead of seventh-place Virginia Wesleyan University (370 pts). The Catholic University of America leads the pack with 1,008.5 points.



How It Happened