RICHMOND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team opened action at the two-day 2022 Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College on Saturday (Dec. 3).
St. Mary’s College is currently sixth in the eight-team field with 372 points, two points ahead of seventh-place Virginia Wesleyan University (370 pts). The Catholic University of America leads the pack with 1,008.5 points.
How It Happened
- Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) notched the team’s highest finishes of the day with a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:12.19) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37). Both of Kidd’s times were season bests.
- Graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) picked up a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.40 while junior Marissa Fields (Leonardtown, Md./Chopticon) placed 13th in 1:06.07.
- The foursome of Krell, Kidd, senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), and Fields put together a ninth-place finish in the 400-medley relay with a time of 4:19.46.
- Fields, junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), Kidd, and Krell came in 10th in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:46.94.
- St. Mary’s earned a 10th-place finish in the 200-medley relay in 1:59.51 behind the efforts of Krell, Kidd, Benitez, and Fields.
- Sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) placed 14th in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.26.
- Holland finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.95 and 18th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.56.
- Benitez led the Seahawks in the 400 individual medley with a 17th-place finish in 5:24.12.
- Sophomore Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) posted a 20th-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:58.53.
- Fields garnered a 23rd-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 27.20.