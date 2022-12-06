NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team had their season debut at the Christopher Newport University Holiday Open.

How It Happened:

Credit: Bill Wood

Elise Kinyajui set the school record for the Women’s High Jump at 1.43 meters, which earned her 3rd place at the meet. Kinyanjui further earned 4th palace in the Women’s 600 meter with a 1:54.87 time, which is a new school record.

Two other Seahawks earned top-ten spots in the Women’s 600 meter: Dina Jones earned 5th place with a 2:04.42 time and Fladaina Bruno was close behind at 6th running 2:28.46.

The Women’s 400 meter proved to be a strong suit as the Seahawks earned three top-ten finishes. Addie Snell-Ostendorf came in 6th with a 1:12.09 time. Chay’La Rivers notched 7th place with a 1:12.19 time and Chloe Tolson was close behind at 9th running 1:14.02.

Brittney Douglas broke the school record for the Women’s One Mile running a 5:56.41 and earned 4th place.

All of your Seahawk Weight Throwers broke personal records. This included three top-ten finishes with Morgan Marzec in 5th at 8.80 meters, Nayve Pumphrey in 7th at 8.23 meters, and Olivia Magaletta in 9th 6.89 meters. Morgan Marzec further broke the school record in Women’s Weight Throw.

Marzec further had an 8th place finish in the Women’s Shot Put with a 7.46 meter throw. Nayve Pumphrey was close behind in 10th with a 6.85 meter throw.

Addie Snell-Ostendorf finished 10th in the Women’s Long jump at 4.07 meters.

The Women’s 4×400 relay finished 5th overall.

Head Coach Reava Potter commented on the women’s first showing saying, “we are a very young team that had some decent performances and we have work to do.”

Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on January 14th when they attend the River Hawk Invite at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.