A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!

The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore so the boss could claim his prize. The employee who convinced his Waldorf supervisor to buy the $10 instant ticket, a $100,000 Crossword game, served as a translator.

With his winnings, the new scratch-off player says he plans to buy a house, possibly as an investment, but maybe as a place to live. The 70-year-old said he will only spend the money on a house because he wants to maximize his investment.

Sharing in his good fortune is the Allentown Valero gas station at 7713 Allentown Road in Fort Washington. The lucky Lottery retailer picks up a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

He claimed the fourth top prize on the $100,000 Crossword 6th Edition game, leaving four of the original eight prizes awaiting discovery. The game also has eight of 13 original $10,000 prizes yet to be claimed, as well as thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.