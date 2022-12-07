ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Leo Boucher (West River, Md./South River) and junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) were voted as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Co-Seahawks of the Month for the month of November.

This is Blaisdell’s fourth career Seahawk of the Month award while Boucher picks up the second. Leo Boucher ’23 and Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 named November Co-Seahawks of the Month Credit: Bill Wood

Blaisdell recorded the highest finish by a Seahawk – male or female – at an NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on November 12. She placed 17th in a field of 209 runners, completing the 6K West Branch Cross Country Course at Lock Haven University with a personal-record time of 22:44.1.

She also collected the first-ever All-Region award for the cross country programs – male or female.

Boucher, the two-time defending Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Open Singlehanded National Champion, wrapped up his last fall season of college sailing with his second career George Griswold Trophy as the second-place finisher on November 6. The 5-9 skipper previously earned the Griswold Trophy as a first-year in 2018.

He finished eight points behind Chapman Petersen ’26 of Stanford University, who hoisted the Glen S. Foster Trophy with 64 points. Richard McCann ’23 of the University of Miami rounded out the top-three with 73 points. Boucher claimed the Foster Trophy in 2019 and 2021. Boucher notched nine top-five finishes, including winning Races 4, 6, and 11 while coming in second in Races 2 and 3.

Men's Basketball: Gary Grant, Jr., F

