BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The talented freshmen class of the Navy women’s basketball team garnered headlines once again as the Patriot League named Shannon Clarke (Lawrence, Kan.) as its Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Clarke’s honor marks the fourth time in four weeks that a Midshipmen player has been selected as the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. Clarke was recognized for her efforts against Maryland Eastern Shore and Rider.

The freshman guard came off the bench and scored double figures in both of the Navy’s games this week. Clarke posted a career-high with 11 points on Thursday versus Maryland Eastern Shore on the strength of three three-pointers and a pair of free throws. Effective on the glass as well against the Hawks, Clarke recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. On Saturday, she again scored in double figures with 10 points against Rider, to go along with five rebounds. For the week, Clarke averaged 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.5 assists over 24.0 minutes per game

As a program this is the fifth overall weekly award garnered so far during the 2022-23 season. After freshman Kate Samson was the Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Nov. 14, Maren Louridas earned back-to-back rookie nods on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Additionally, junior Sydne Watts was honored as the Patriot League Player of the Week last Monday

Navy will continue non-conference play this week with a pair of road bouts, first at Binghamton on Wednesday and later on Sunday at Georgetown. The contests will be the final non-Patriot League games before Navy goes head-to-head with Boston University on December 30.