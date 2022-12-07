St. Mary’s Ryken announced Class of 2023 members Jack DeLucco and Katherine Wise have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Commended students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for the program entry. Out of the more than 1.5 million students who took the PSAT in 2021, Katherine and Jack scored in the top 50,000 across the country and are among the 34,000 honored as Commended Students.

Credit: St. Mary’s Ryken

“We are Knight proud of Katie and Jack for their performance on this test and their academic excellence overall at St. Mary’s Ryken,” said SMR Principal, Catherine Bowes.

The Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test is a standardized test administered by the College Board and cosponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the United States. The test is offered to high school juniors, sophomores, and freshmen.