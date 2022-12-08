All Saints Parish, located in Sunderland, MD, made a $500 donation to Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. (CMOW). For more than 30 years, All Saints has participated in Calvert Meals on Wheels to provide food to homebound Seniors.

All Saints has four teams who drive their vehicles and deliver meals on the first Thursday and Friday of each month. This donation is one of many All Saints community outreach projects. The Rev. Andrew Rutledge, All Saints Rector, said, “It is a great pleasure to make this donation to CMOW. Our parish volunteers love delivering meals and smiles. I am proud of our 30-year record and will ensure it continues during my tenure!”

Credit: Tamara Timmermann

Father Andrew presented the check to Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW. Ms. Hendley presented a Certificate of Appreciation to All Saints.

Ms. Hendley said, “We are blessed to have All Saints as a community partner. I look forward to working with them in the future!”

If you want more information on All Saints, you can reach them at 410-257-6306, website https://allsaints1692.org, or Facebook@allsaints1692.

If you want more details on CMOW, you can contact them at 410-535-4606, website http://calvertmealsonwheels.org or Facebook@calvertmealsonwheels.