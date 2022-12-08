Annapolis, Md. (December 7, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced today that 49 Class of 2022 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held on December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As graduates, these individuals are now the newest members of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.

The Leadership Maryland Class of 2022, pictured at their graduation ceremony at the Hilton BWI Airport on December 6, 2022. Credit: Leadership Maryland

A committee chose each member of this year’s class to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“This has been a special class year, both for me as the new president and CEO, and for our organization, as we hosted our full program together, in person for the first time since 2019,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “The Class of 2022 came into this year eager and inspired, and they’ve maintained that enthusiasm throughout each of our sessions. This is a remarkable group of professionals, diverse in experience and talent, and we look forward to seeing how they will influence our state with the knowledge and connections they’ve gained this year.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.

Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:

Emily E. Arneson ’22

Director of Government Relations

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Marco V. Àvila, P.E. ’22

Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager

WSP USA

Lindsey Baker ’22

Executive Director

Maryland Humanities

Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti ’22

Vice President Asset and Core System Projects

Exelon

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22

Director of Economic Development & Tourism

Caroline County

M. Scott Bowen, AIA ’22

Principal

MSB Architects

Elaine L. Chang ’22

Director, Partnerships Unit

Montgomery County Public Schools

Erin E. Chrest ’22

Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving

Maryland Public Television

Cynthia Cifuentes ‘22

Vice President

Kaiser Permanente

Tisa Javelle Dais Clark ’22

President & CEO

J.D. Clark Professional Services, LLC

George M. “Matt” Drew ‘22

Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager

Orsted North America, Inc.

Derryck D. Fletcher ‘22

Chief Strategy Officer

The Y in Central Maryland

Ryan Flurie ’22

Managing Director – Investments

Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Paul Frey, IOM ’22

President & CEO

Washington County Chamber of Commerce

Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle ’22

Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices

Wells Fargo

Jeremy D. Goldman ’22

County Administrator

Caroline County

Peter Goodwin ’22

President

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP ’22

Partner/Architect

Grimm and Parker Architects

Whitney Blake Harmel ’22

Executive Vice President

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Executive Director

Maryland Chamber Foundation

Theresa Johnson ’22

Vice President, Brand Strategy and Philanthropy

CalvertHealth

Laura Kozak ’22

Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky ’22

Relationship Executive

J.P. Morgan

Paul S. Lurz ’22

Assistant Chief

Baltimore County Fire Department

Lauri McGuire ’22

Assistant Attorney General, Principal Counsel

Office of the Attorney General

State of Maryland

Jack Miner ’22

Chief Investment Officer

Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)

Kirkland “Kirk” Murray ’22

President & CEO

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Julie Natoli ’22

Principal

The Brick Companies

Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE ’22

Parks & Recreation Director

Calvert County Government

Lena M. Nebel CFP®, MSFS ’22

Chief Operating Officer

BFG Financial Advisors

David M. Nelson ’22

Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

April Nyman ’22

Executive Director

Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Lisa K. O’Connor ’22

Managing Director

Accenture

Altmann R. Pannell ’22

Director of Government Relations

Coca-Cola Consolidated

Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks ’22

Vice President/Director Human Resources

Tower Federal Credit Union

David A. Potts ’22

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Andrew “Andy” Pruski ’22

Councilman

Anne Arundel County

Christian L. Pulley ’22

City Administrator

City of Laurel

Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman ’22

CEO/CFO

LG-TEK

Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM ’22

Associate Director

Creative Information Technology, Inc.

Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott ’22

Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology

Salisbury University

Sally J. Scott ’22

Director, Community Leadership Graduate Programs

University of Maryland-Baltimore County

Glenn Simmons ’22

Acting Executive Director

Maryland Saves

Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts ’22

Vice President and Chief Health Officer

Meritus Medical Center

Tracie A. Thomas ’22

Vice President of Customer Services

Easton Utilities

Amy Velich, MBA ’22

Director of Bond Financing

MEDCO

Justin A. Wenger ’22

Vice President

Southway Builders, Inc.

Audrey E. Williams ’22

Director Administrative Services/Equity Administrator

University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute

Zaminah D. Williams ’22

President/CEO

Onyx Consulting Services, LLC

Amy W. Yingling ’22

Regional Director, Small Business Development Center

Carroll Community College