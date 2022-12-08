Annapolis, Md. (December 7, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced today that 49 Class of 2022 have completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held on December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As graduates, these individuals are now the newest members of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
A committee chose each member of this year’s class to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.
“This has been a special class year, both for me as the new president and CEO, and for our organization, as we hosted our full program together, in person for the first time since 2019,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “The Class of 2022 came into this year eager and inspired, and they’ve maintained that enthusiasm throughout each of our sessions. This is a remarkable group of professionals, diverse in experience and talent, and we look forward to seeing how they will influence our state with the knowledge and connections they’ve gained this year.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.
Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
Emily E. Arneson ’22
Director of Government Relations
Kennedy Krieger Institute
Marco V. Àvila, P.E. ’22
Director-Senior Civil Engineer-Program Manager
WSP USA
Lindsey Baker ’22
Executive Director
Maryland Humanities
Robert D. “Rob” Biagiotti ’22
Vice President Asset and Core System Projects
Exelon
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22
Director of Economic Development & Tourism
Caroline County
M. Scott Bowen, AIA ’22
Principal
MSB Architects
Elaine L. Chang ’22
Director, Partnerships Unit
Montgomery County Public Schools
Erin E. Chrest ’22
Managing Director, Major & Planned Giving
Maryland Public Television
Cynthia Cifuentes ‘22
Vice President
Kaiser Permanente
Tisa Javelle Dais Clark ’22
President & CEO
J.D. Clark Professional Services, LLC
George M. “Matt” Drew ‘22
Onshore Infrastructure Construction Manager
Orsted North America, Inc.
Derryck D. Fletcher ‘22
Chief Strategy Officer
The Y in Central Maryland
Ryan Flurie ’22
Managing Director – Investments
Abeles Flurie Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
Paul Frey, IOM ’22
President & CEO
Washington County Chamber of Commerce
Charles S. “Charlie” Gayle ’22
Head of Policy and Engagement, Office of Consumer Practices
Wells Fargo
Jeremy D. Goldman ’22
County Administrator
Caroline County
Peter Goodwin ’22
President
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
Susan G. “Sue” Hains AIA , LEED AP ’22
Partner/Architect
Grimm and Parker Architects
Whitney Blake Harmel ’22
Executive Vice President
Maryland Chamber of Commerce
Executive Director
Maryland Chamber Foundation
Theresa Johnson ’22
Vice President, Brand Strategy and Philanthropy
CalvertHealth
Laura Kozak ’22
Associate Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Douglas L. “Doug” Krinsky ’22
Relationship Executive
J.P. Morgan
Paul S. Lurz ’22
Assistant Chief
Baltimore County Fire Department
Lauri McGuire ’22
Assistant Attorney General, Principal Counsel
Office of the Attorney General
State of Maryland
Jack Miner ’22
Chief Investment Officer
Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO)
Kirkland “Kirk” Murray ’22
President & CEO
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation
Julie Natoli ’22
Principal
The Brick Companies
Shannon Q. Nazzal, CPRE ’22
Parks & Recreation Director
Calvert County Government
Lena M. Nebel CFP®, MSFS ’22
Chief Operating Officer
BFG Financial Advisors
David M. Nelson ’22
Professor and Director, Appalachian Laboratory
University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science
April Nyman ’22
Executive Director
Arts Council of Anne Arundel County
Lisa K. O’Connor ’22
Managing Director
Accenture
Altmann R. Pannell ’22
Director of Government Relations
Coca-Cola Consolidated
Rhonda L. Pierce-Brooks ’22
Vice President/Director Human Resources
Tower Federal Credit Union
David A. Potts ’22
Division Vice President
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Andrew “Andy” Pruski ’22
Councilman
Anne Arundel County
Christian L. Pulley ’22
City Administrator
City of Laurel
Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman ’22
CEO/CFO
LG-TEK
Ashwin Saboo, MS, PMP, CSM ’22
Associate Director
Creative Information Technology, Inc.
Dr. Michael S. “Mike” Scott ’22
Dean, the Richard A. Henson School of Science and Technology
Salisbury University
Sally J. Scott ’22
Director, Community Leadership Graduate Programs
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Glenn Simmons ’22
Maryland Saves
Dr. Douglas “Doug” A. Spotts ’22
Vice President and Chief Health Officer
Meritus Medical Center
Tracie A. Thomas ’22
Vice President of Customer Services
Easton Utilities
Amy Velich, MBA ’22
Director of Bond Financing
MEDCO
Justin A. Wenger ’22
Vice President
Southway Builders, Inc.
Audrey E. Williams ’22
Director Administrative Services/Equity Administrator
University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute
Zaminah D. Williams ’22
President/CEO
Onyx Consulting Services, LLC
Amy W. Yingling ’22
Regional Director, Small Business Development Center
Carroll Community College