ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A pair of Navy men’s soccer standouts were among the United Soccer Coaches All-Region selections announced on Tuesday, as senior defender JD Wagner and junior midfielder David Jackson were named to the organization’s All-Atlantic Region Second Team.

This marks the third-consecutive season that Jackson has earned all-region accolades, while Wagner notched all-region honors for the first time in his four-year career. Additionally, Navy has now had multiple all-region selections in four straight seasons.

Jackson garnered Second Team All-Region after collecting the Patriot League Midfielder of the Year award and First Team All-Patriot League distinction last month. He paced the Mids in goals (six) and points (15), both top-5 totals among league leaders, while playing in 19 contests and making 18 starts. The Cypress, Texas native made history when he put together a five-game scoring streak from Sept. 9-28, the longest goal streak by a Navy player since 1968, and had three-straight contests with a penalty-kick goal during that stretch. He also secured the Mids’ tournament berth with his PK tally against American in the regular-season finale, one of four penalty-kick goals on the campaign.

A Third Team All-Region pick last season in addition to being Second Team All-League, Jackson previously earned Second Team All-Region during his rookie campaign of 2020-21 after receiving Patriot League Rookie of the Year and Third Team All-PL honors. Through three seasons with Navy, Jackson has 38 points in 42 games played, making 40 starts.

Wagner finished his final season in the Navy Blue and Gold with one assist and 20 starts, notching First Team All-Patriot League honors on top of the all-region nod. Serving as the team captain, Wagner was part of a Navy backline that held opponents to under a goal per game and helped the Navy goalkeepers post eight clean sheets this season. The four-year starter also ranked third on the team with 1812 minutes played this year, playing every minute during league action and postseason competition.

The Medford Lakes, New Jersey native was an All-Patriot League Third Team honoree last season and is a two-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll recipient. Wagner wrapped up his four-year collegiate career with four points in 59 appearances for Navy, starting 57 of those contests.

Navy finished the 2022 season with a 7-5-9 record for its fourth-straight winning campaign, going 3-1-5 in Patriot League play. Seeded fourth in the Patriot League Tournament, the Mids tallied three-straight shutouts to claim the league championship, earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament before concluding the season on Nov. 17 with an opening-round loss at Georgetown.