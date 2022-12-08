GLEN BURNIE, MD (December 6, 2022) – On December 6, 2021, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) launched the largest IT system modernization in its history, Customer Connect, transforming what it means to do business with the MDOT MVA. One year later, MDOT MVA is celebrating Customer Connect Day, proclaimed by Governor Larry Hogan and highlighting how modernization has made the lives of Marylanders easier and business more efficient.

“Nearly eight years ago, I tasked state agencies to focus on enhancing and improving customer service, and the MDOT MVA continues to deliver on that promise,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

Since implementing Customer Connect, more than 70% of customers completing a transaction at an MDOT MVA branch office are seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time. That’s an increase from 60% the previous year. In October, 78% of customers were seen in under 15 minutes. But that’s not the only improvement. Customer Connect also enables MDOT MVA to combine all its online transactions into a one-stop portal called myMVA. Since its implementation, Customer Connect has enhanced transaction times, online service availability, appointments, and more.

“We live in a fast-paced world, and customers want to receive service quickly and efficiently. Customer Connect allows us to deliver on that expectation,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “While the customer experience has improved over the last year, we are committed to finding new ways to enhance service and allow customers to complete their transactions as efficiently and seamlessly as possible.”

Customer Connect by the Numbers

Wait Times : Customer wait times have been cut by six minutes, from 18 minutes in 2021 to 12 minutes in 2022.

: Customer wait times have been cut by minutes, from in 2021 to in 2022. Overall Transaction Time: The average customer transaction time within MDOT MVA branches is eight minutes, a reduction of three minutes compared to 2021.

The average customer transaction time within MDOT MVA branches is minutes, a reduction of minutes compared to 2021. Appointments: MDOT MVA has offered more than 3.7 million appointments between January and October, an increase of more than 525,000 from 2021.

MDOT MVA has offered more than appointments between January and October, an increase of more than from 2021. Mobile Check In: More than 1 million customers have taken advantage of the mobile check in service, with 59% of customers checking in this way.

More than have taken advantage of the mobile check in service, with 59% of customers checking in this way. Total Online Transactions: MDOT MVA has processed more than 6.5 million e-services transactions between January and October. The agency is on pace to process more than 7.8 million transactions by the end of the year, an increase from 6.9 million – or 13% – in 2021.

More Online Services Than Ever Before

For the last several years, customers have looked for more convenient ways to conduct business with MDOT MVA. Through Customer Connect, a myMVA account allows customers to access their driver and vehicle information in real time. Customers can also learn their REAL ID status, view copies of any correspondence the MDOT MVA has sent to them, check vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and complete more than 60 transactions online.

Since December 6, 2021, more than 850,000 Marylanders have signed up for a myMVA account. All Marylanders are encouraged to sign up for this enhanced feature. To sign up for a myMVA account, click here. A step-by-step walkthrough can be found here.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Holders

Customer Connect allows CDL holders to submit their medical certificates electronically. Since implementation, 70% of customers have taken advantage of this service without entering a branch office. This service allows eligible CDL holders to complete certain transactions online from home or on the road.

“Implementation of Customer Connect has already shown tremendous benefits for all MDOT MVA customers – citizens and businesses alike,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Our goal is to use technology to improve efficiency, customer convenience, and ultimately our customers’ experience. Customer Connect is accomplishing that mission every day.”

Earlier this year, Customer Connect received the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials America’s Transportation Award for Best Use of Tech and Innovation.

To learn more about Customer Connect and additional customer service enhancements, click here.