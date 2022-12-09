The County Commissioners will hold these public meetings “virtually” and limited in-person. The public can watch this meeting on Comcast 95 (SD), Verizon FIOS 10, Roku, or Apple TV streaming devices (Charles County Government), and the web at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Residents without internet service can listen to the meeting at 301-645-0500.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Charles County Commissioners’ Meeting

OPEN SESSION

9 a.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting begins at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Commissioners’ Comments

Approval of Minutes

Announcement: Next Commissioner Session(s): Dec.14, Jan. 10, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2023

Approval Items

Briefing and Department Introduction: County Administration

Briefing and Department Introduction: Office of the County Attorney

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Community Services

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Economic Development

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Emergency Services

CLOSED SESSION

The Closed Session will begin at 11:15 a.m. (virtual and limited in-person). All or a portion of this session may be closed under Section 3-305 (b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

OPEN SESSION

1 p.m. – The Open Session of the Commissioners’ Meeting resumes virtually and is limited in-person at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).

Roll Call

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Human Resources

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Planning and Growth Management

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Public Works

Briefing and Department Introduction: Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism

Commissioners’ New Business

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Charles County Commissioners’ Meeting

OPEN SESSION

6 p.m. – The Commissioners’ Meeting begins at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St National Harbor)

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

CLOSED SESSION

The Closed Session will begin at 6:05 p.m. (in person). All or a portion of this session may be closed under Section 3-305 (b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.