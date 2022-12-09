Avery Dewayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Officers Arrest and Charge Man Using CDS in Park: In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding individuals using controlled dangerous substances (CDS) in a park on Bryans Road, officers conducted an operation on December 2.

During the operation, they observed the suspect using suspected CDS. In addition, they saw the man conceal additional suspected CDS on his person. The suspect, Avery Dewayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road, was detained, and a subsequent search revealed that he had a 10-gram bag of marijuana and 8 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy).

Lancaster was arrested and charged with CDS possession and possession of paraphernalia.

On December 2, a District Court Commissioner released Lancaster from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC R. Welch at 301-609-3282 ext. 654. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Investigation continues.