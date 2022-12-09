On December 6 at approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual who was under a camper attempting to steal the catalytic converter.

The suspect fled before the officers’ arrival. Patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled. After a short pursuit on Route 301 south, the suspect vehicle attempted to turn onto Marshall Corner Road but failed to negotiate the turn, striking the guardrail.

The driver and passenger fled on foot but were apprehended by patrol officers.

The suspects, William Norris Pickeral, 35 of Accokeek, and David John Graham, 38 of Accokeek, both had active warrants in Prince George’s and Charles Counties. Pickeral, the driver, had suspected cocaine and fentanyl valued at $4,600. A handgun was in plain view in the vehicle’s passenger compartment. David John Graham, 38 of Accokeek Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office William Norris Pickeral, 35 of Accokeek Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The tags on the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charles County.

Pickeral was charged with theft, possession with intent to distribute CDS (fentanyl/heroin mix), loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegally possessing a regulated firearm, and other charges.

Graham was charged with theft, loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegally possessing a regulated firearm, malicious destruction of property, CDS, and other charges.

Pickeral and Graham were transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment due to the crash and were later transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Pickeral and Graham are currently being held without bond. PFC L. Bagwell investigated.