ANNAPOLIS, MD—In a surprise ceremony, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today was honored by Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and his family with the dedication of the “Rutherford Area” at Rosaryville State Park in Prince George’s County.

The 187-acre “Rutherford Area” is dedicated to the lieutenant governor’s commitment to outdoor recreation and state parks, his distinguished service, and many contributions to the State of Maryland.

“Rosaryville State Park became the second visit on my State Park Bucket List journey after my visit on Earth Day 2019, so it holds a special significance to me, and now more so after this great honor of the Rutherford Area,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “I am truly humbled to receive this recognition with my family in attendance. I hope that this area will be a place where all Marylanders can enjoy our state’s natural beauty, create lifelong memories, and understand the need to protect our natural resources.”

“The Lieutenant Governor has brought awareness and attention to Maryland’s 76 incredible state parks, and we have consistently increased funding for the Maryland Park Service every year of the Hogan-Rutherford administration,” said Governor Hogan. “Lt. Governor Rutherford has been such a great friend, a partner to me through challenges neither of us could have predicted, and has been such a tireless advocate for Marylanders in need. For decades to come, all Marylanders and visitors to Rosaryville State Park will be able to reflect on his legacy and many contributions to our state.”

In 2020, Governor Hogan and the Board of Public Works authorized DNR to acquire the 187-acre parcel at Rosaryville State Park, now known as “Rutherford Area.” The land expands urban outdoor recreation opportunities with multi-use trails. It conserves an important natural area in Prince George’s County by providing water quality protection for the western branch of the Potomac River.

“The Department of Natural Resources is pleased to honor Lt. Governor Rutherford for his strong and unwavering support of Maryland’s public lands and outdoor recreation,” said DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “Rosaryville State Park is a unique gem in our park system, providing almost 1,000 acres of natural landscapes and outdoor recreation opportunities in the Washington Metropolitan Area. The ‘Rutherford Area’ is a wonderful addition.”

Last month, Lt. Governor Rutherford completed his State Park Bucket List at the opening of the 76th state park, Sideling Hill Creek State Park, in Western Maryland. Under his leadership, in the fiscal year 2023, the administration secured 20-year record funding for Maryland State Parks.

The lieutenant governor’s state park visits are documented on the State Park Bucket List website.