ANNAPOLIS (Dec. 8, 2022) – The Board of State Canvassers yesterday certified the 2022 General Election results for federal and statewide elected offices and presented its certified findings to the Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE).

While municipal and county election results were previously certified at the local level, any contest that includes votes across multiple counties must be certified at the state level. The Board of State Canvassers meets within 35 days of statewide elections to tabulate votes for each candidate. The tabulations are made from the certified statements of votes submitted by the local boards of canvassers.

Upon receiving the certified votes submitted by the local boards of canvassers, the Board of State Canvassers issued the Declaration of Results and completed the certification identifying individuals who were elected in the 2022 General Election.