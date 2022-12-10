On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater.

Officers learned that two pickup trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Mill Swamp Road and as they passed each other, the driver’s side rear-view mirrors on each truck struck each other.

After both vehicles stopped, one of the drivers got out of their truck, displayed a knife, and threatened the other driver. The driver with the knife got back into his truck and continued south on Muddy Creek Road. No physical injuries were reported, and the victim’s vehicle sustained minor damage.

The suspect was described as an older white male, possibly in his 60’s, approximately 5’-10”, with a beard and glasses. The suspect was operating what was described as a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.