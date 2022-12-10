Robert Maurice Scriber, age 49 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On December 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division/Vice Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, the Criminal Intelligence Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 20700 block of Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

Located at the residence was Robert Maurice Scriber, age 49 of Lexington Park. Scriber had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the Possession with Intent to Distribute charge. A search of the residence recovered over 80 grams of suspected cocaine, packaging material, a loaded firearm, and over $2,800 in currency.

Scriber was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm with Nexus to Drug Trafficking Crime

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

