Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the graduating high school Class of 2023 during seven ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Set for May 30 through June 2, ceremonies will take place outdoors in partnership with Regency Furniture Stadium, Charles County Government, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The following is the graduation schedule and information about a possible inclement weather plan. All CCPS high school graduation ceremonies will stream live to the school system website, www.ccboe.com, and CCPS YouTube channel.

Graduation schedule

Tuesday, May 30: North Point High School, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 30: Henry E. Lackey High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: St. Charles High School, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 31: Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 1: Westlake High School, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 1: La Plata High School, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 2: Thomas Stone High School, 9 a.m.

Each graduating senior will receive eight tickets to graduation. No ticket exceptions will be made. High school principals will share additional details and graduation-related information after January 2023.

Possible inclement weather plans

If inclement weather causes a change to the start time of any ceremony, the following five dates and times have been identified: May 30, 5 p.m.; May 31, 5 p.m.; June 1, 5 p.m.; and June 2, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.