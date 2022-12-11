James Keith Hare, 34, of Bryans Road Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On December 6 at 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Edgewood Road in Bryans Road for the report of a burglary in progress.

The victim advised that she observed a man on her home surveillance system tampering with one of the cameras pointed toward her shed in the backyard. The suspect fled before the officers arrived, but it was discovered that the shed had been broken into. The doorframe had been damaged, and a dirt bike had been removed from the shed.

Through investigation, James Keith Hare, 34, of Bryans Road, was developed as a suspect.

Officers located Hare at his residence and took him into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant. Further investigation revealed that Hare was involved in the burglary and attempted theft of the dirt bike on Edgewood Road. Hare was charged with burglary, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, trespassing, and malicious destruction of property.

On December 8, a judge ordered Hare could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he met the conditions for electronic monitoring. PFC K. Barry and Det. J. Sapienza investigated.