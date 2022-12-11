The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 correctional officers – 5 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 68 at a ceremony held December 2 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland.

The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

“We’re very proud of all of these Officers for completing the academy, and grateful that they chose this particular career path,” said Charles County Detention Center Director Brandon Foster. “We welcome Charles County’s five newest Correctional Officers. We would also like to thank the Academy Staff for their dedication to providing top tier training to all of the officers who are entering our profession.”

During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in three categories: Josef Groves, from Charles County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 98.07 percent grade point average, the highest in the class. Aaron Harrod, from Charles County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 634 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. Branden Mills, from St. Mary’s County, was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

The men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family: